One year memorial set for fallen Lowndes Co. deputy

This Friday, loved ones and coworkers will gather to remember a deputy who died in a crash while responding to a call.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk will host a memorial service to honor Deputy Chris Butler's life and service.

The service will be held Friday at 9 a.m. at the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office near a tree planted in Deputy Butler's memory.

February 25 will mark one-year since Butler passed away.

