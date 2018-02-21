Police: Thomas Co. parking lot dispute leads to man getting hit by car

According to police, a man was hit by a vehicle in a Thomas County parking lot after a dispute. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man says he got hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot in Thomas County, according to police.

Police said it happened Monday when the victim said he got into an argument with a man about his dog in the Arby's parking lot.

After exchanging words, police said the other man got into his car and drove towards the victim.

The victim told police the man hit him with the car then drove away.

Police do not know the driver's car tag number.

Police said the victim had multiple injuries but he did not want to go to the hospital.

