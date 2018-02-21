Dept. of Community Health files motion to dismiss LCMC CON appeals

The Department of Community Health has filed a motion to dismiss appeals against the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County hospital.

Dougherty County and The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals filed appeals in December.

At that time, they argued the Lee County Medical Center would cause a negative impact on Dougherty County.

According to the motion, Dougherty County and the community hospitals alliance do not meet the criteria required to appeal the department's decision.

The motion says the department is not dismissing or conceding Crisp Regional Hospital's standing to appeal.

