Meet Roscoe: A Crisp Co. K9 with a scent for success

Crisp County has an officer with a nose for criminals and a habit of drooling, and he is earning some high marks.

Roscoe is a 3-year-old Bloodhound K9 at the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. He was raised and trained by his partner, Capt. Michael Fraser.

Roscoe began training at 4-months-old and began working at the sheriff's office after achieving his certification through South GA K9.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Roscoe has a national certification in tracking through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA).

Just two years into his service, Roscoe earned tracking awards, placing third in hound tracking in 2016 and first in 2017 at the South GA K9/NNDDA Conference.

The sheriff's office says Roscoe is not only the life of the party but also brings smiles to the faces of those he meets, except perhaps the people he's tracking.

The post also says Roscoe enjoys sharing his drool and isn't too fond of personal hygiene, which leaves us asking only one question: Who's a good boy?

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.