Meet Roscoe: A Crisp Co. K9 with a scent for success

Parents in Valdosta react to hearing of a possible school bus driver strike that could take place in days to come, for several reasons.More >>
Parents in Valdosta react to hearing of a possible school bus driver strike that could take place in days to come, for several reasons.More >>
A man accused of making threats of violence against law enforcement and the general public has turned himself in to authorities.More >>
A man accused of making threats of violence against law enforcement and the general public has turned himself in to authorities.More >>
This Friday, loved ones and coworkers will gather to remember a deputy who died in a crash while responding to a call.More >>
This Friday, loved ones and coworkers will gather to remember a deputy who died in a crash while responding to a call.More >>
The Department of Community Health has filed a motion to dismiss appeals against the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County hospital.More >>
The Department of Community Health has filed a motion to dismiss appeals against the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County hospital.More >>
A man says he got hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot in Thomas County, according to police.More >>
A man says he got hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot in Thomas County, according to police.More >>