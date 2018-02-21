Stolen truck recovered after man pulled from AC vent in Albany home

The Albany Police Department recovered a stolen truck from Lee County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was reported stolen from a home on Monday night.

Sheriff’s deputies got a call from APD Wednesday, asking for assistance at a home where the truck was found.

It was at that home in the 1300 block of 2nd Avenue, where officials pulled a man out of an external air conditioning vent.

He was later taken into custody.

This is a developing story, and we expect more details.

