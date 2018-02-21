Hundreds attend career fair hosted by Moultrie Chamber of Commerce

Employers at the Moultrie Chamber Career fair said the event was a huge success. (Source: WALB)

Colquitt County leaders said Moultrie is expecting huge growth over the next year and with that comes, many new businesses, looking for employees.

On Wednesday, more than 30 companies attended a career fair hosted by the Moultrie Chamber of Commerce.

Employers at the Moultrie Chamber Career fair said the event was a huge success. In just the first few hours, they saw more than 100 people walk through the door.

In total, there were 32 businesses in attendance.

Company representatives said they are looking for both part-time and full-time employees.

It was set up so that every company had their own table, and folks could go by and learn about each one.

Employers said this was a unique opportunity that let them meet job seekers in the region on a more personal level, with a face to face interaction instead of maybe over the phone.

Those in attendance said it's a positive thing to help reduce unemployment in the area.

"I think its critical that more stuff like this is incorporated because you never know what's out there until you have the opportunity to come and see," said Hannah Maddox, Sales Representative for Marketing Communications

"What I like about it is that it gets everyone under one roof. An applicant can go around from table to table, and we can find out what their job skills are, and if an applicant wants part-time or full-time employment they can find it today," said Donnie Edwards, President of Destiny Industries LLC

The event was held from 9 to 2 pm Thursday at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.

Chamber staff said Moultrie is expecting tremendous growth this year, because of that, they are looking to host another career fair in the fall.

