Elementary students prepare for 16th annual Black History Month Program

Students from Scott Elementary in Thomasville are getting ready for their annual Black History Month program.

The program has been a tradition in the community for 16 years now.

This year's theme is "Rise Up to Celebrate Black History."

DeMorris Marable, who works for the city school system as their public relations specialist, was in the very first program at Scott Elementary, 16 years ago.

"The fact that 16 years later, it's a program that's still going on, and Scott is the school of the arts, it's good to get kids in tune with a few things outside their educational abilities," said Marable.

"To see them step up on the stage and shine, that is the biggest reward for me and to give them the opportunity to learn about black history, because it's not something you learn every day," said Cleveland Shy, drama teacher.

If you want to attend, organizers said tickets only cost a three dollar donation.

The program is Thursday night at 6 at the Thomasville Center for the Arts.

