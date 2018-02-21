Albany man arrested on drug charges in Thomas Co.

Officials say that Taylor tried to hide drugs inside the patrol car after he was arrested. (Source: Thomas Co. SO)

An Albany man is behind bars, facing at least 10 drug-related charges in Thomas County. (Source: Thomas Co. SO)

An Albany man is behind bars, facing at least 10 drug-related charges in Thomas County.

Drug agents said they received information that Ronald Taylor, 27, would be delivering drugs to someone at a hotel off Highway 19.

Agents said Taylor had at least two ounces of meth on him, as well as MDMA, Heroin laced with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and Hydromorphone.

Officials say that Taylor tried to hide drugs inside the patrol car after he was arrested.

"While he was in the backseat of the patrol car he took an amount of drugs and he attempted to conceal those underneath the seat in the patrol car. All this was caught on camera," said Louis Schofill, Commander, Thomas Co. Drug Squad.

Taylor is facing a slew of drug charges, ranging from possession of heroin with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school, and carrying contraband beyond the guard line.

Drug agents said they intend to try him federally.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.