End of an Era: Radium Springs Clubhouse leveled

This was what the clubhouse looked like following January 2017's storm. (Source: WALB)

David Fuller, a Radium Springs resident, remembers the country club and what a big part it played for the people of Albany and Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

The old clubhouse has been leveled, as the area will become a part of a county walking trail. (Source: WALB)

What once was a luxurious country club and golf course is moving closer to becoming walking trails, but some neighbors tell us they are sad to see the old buildings, dating to the 1920s, torn down.

This week the former clubhouse of the Radium Springs Country Club was leveled.

During January's tornado, a tree fell onto the roof of the old clubhouse building.

Many Albany residents recall the memories they have of the country club and golf course, saying it was the place to be in Albany.

While area residents say they are sad to see the clubhouse torn down, David Fuller said he is optimistic about the future of the area.

"It's really really different, but I'm glad the county owns it. I am glad it is going to be used as a park and open to the public, that they are going to work to turn it into something. I think it's great. I'm glad to live out here in Radium Springs," said Fuller.

Fuller has been living in the area for several decades.

The county plans to use some of these old cart paths as walking trails in the near future.

