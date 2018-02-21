Hubs & Hops brings bikes, brews to Downtown Thomasville

Bike enthusiasts in South Georgia will have a new spot to hang out!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hubs & Hops in Downtown Thomasville will be held Thursday, March 1.

The business calls itself a full-service bicycle shop and tap room where people can purchase bikes and accessories or just hang out with like-minded people in the tap room.

The shop at 227 West Jackson Street features recreational cruisers, dirt road race machines, and a full line of bikes by Jamis and Salsa.

Riders can enjoy a glass of wine or small batch brew on tap, as well as bike clinics and group rides.

The grand opening will start at 11 a.m.

