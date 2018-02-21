Colquitt Co. officials to hold firearm safety course

The City of Moultrie and the Colquitt County Sheriff's Department will hold a firearm safety and familiarization course.

The course is free and will be taught by investigator Michael Cox on Saturday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Moultrie Police Department Training Facility at 1516 15th Ave. SW.

Participants will learn about the use of force and deadly force, live fire practice, the fundamentals of shooting, and firearm carry.

You must be 18 years or older with a photo ID, firearm information, one box of ammunition, ear and eye protection, and a holster.

The registration deadline is Friday, May 4, 2018, and there is a limit of 20 students.

To register, you should fill out this form and return it to the Moultrie Police Department at Moultrie Police Department, 128 1st St., SW.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.