Ashburn works to get rid of dilapidated buildings

City leaders say a new job position with the city of Ashburn is helping get abandoned buildings torn down.

Ashburn's Chief of Police, Cliff Jordan, took over code enforcement for the city about a year ago.

He said he's been focusing specifically on getting rid of blight, so the city can attract new businesses to set up shop.

Chief Jordan said he created a full-time compliance officer position about a month ago.

Since this effort began, code enforcement has torn down one dilapidated business and two dilapidated houses.

Chief Jordan said he believes this effort will help boost Ashburn's quality of life, and the community is on board.

"Whenever we tear down a home or a business that needs to be torn down, people compliment you on it," said Chief Jordan. "They always say, 'long-time coming.' I think the people in Ashburn are ready for this."

Plans are in the works to tear down two more houses, according to Chief Jordan.

That demolition process usually takes a couple days.

The compliance officer works with property owners to get consent for demolition, or see if they're willing to get the property fixed up.

