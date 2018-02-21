Ashburn works to get rid of dilapidated buildings

An Albany man is behind bars, facing at least 10 drug-related charges in Thomas County. Drug agents said they received information that Ronald Taylor, 27, would be delivering drugs to someone at a hotel off Highway 19.More >>
Colquitt County leaders said Moultrie is expecting huge growth over the next year and with that comes, many new businesses, looking for employees. On Wednesday, more than 30 companies attended a career fair hosted by the Moultrie Chamber of Commerce.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s office says the truck was reported stolen from a home on Monday night.More >>
Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.More >>
Bike enthusiasts in South Georgia will have a new spot to hang out! A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hubs & Hops in Downtown Thomasville will be held Thursday, March 1.More >>
