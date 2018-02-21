Police: Recent house fires in Ashburn are connected

Police believe the fire Monday is connected to a house fire on Hanner Ave. on December 27. (Source: WALB)

Investigators believe the same person may have started two recent house fires in Ashburn.

Police said they believe a house fire on East College St. Monday and a house fire on Hanner Ave. on December 27, are connected.

According to Ashburn Police Detective Michael Kling, the woman who lived in the home where the first fire happened in December was temporarily staying in the home that went up in flames Monday.

"There's possibly a motive, we're still working on that," said Det. Kling. "We do have somebody that we're going to question about it, and go from there."

Police said they have a person of interest in custody, who's being held on other charges.

No one was hurt in either fire.

The State Fire Marshal does have a $10,000 reward up for grabs for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything about the fires, call the state arson hotline at 800-282-5804.

