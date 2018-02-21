Two charged with Americus murder

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.

Tahj Malik Ruff, 20, and Winfred Floyd, Age 26, are both Americus residents. Ruff is already in the Sumter County Jail.

Ruff and Floyd are being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-931-2439.

