2 Brooks Co. men found dead in pond

Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.

Benny Wooten, 69, and Dew Bell Richardson Jr., 79, were found in a pond on Reedy Creek Road.

Officials believe the men were fishing.

The call came in about 9 p.m.

