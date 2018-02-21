2 Brooks Co. men found dead in pond - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 Brooks Co. men found dead in pond

By WALB News Team
BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.

Benny Wooten, 69, and Dew Bell Richardson Jr., 79, were found in a pond on Reedy Creek Road.

Officials believe the men were fishing.

The call came in about 9 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

