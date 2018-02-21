APD looks to identify Target shoplifting suspect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD looks to identify Target shoplifting suspect

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
According to police, a man came into the store on February 9 shortly after it opened and took 5 Fitbit watches. (Source: APD via Target surveillance footage) According to police, a man came into the store on February 9 shortly after it opened and took 5 Fitbit watches. (Source: APD via Target surveillance footage)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department is looking to identify a man they say took five Fitbit watches from Target.

According to police, a man came into the store on February 9, shortly after it opened.

He is seen on camera in the electronics section of the store, taking watches off the shelf, and then walking away.

Officials said he left the store without paying for the watches, which are valued at $299.95 each.

He was last seen leaving the parking lot in an older model Ford Crown Victoria with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police: Recent house fires in Ashburn are connected

    Police: Recent house fires in Ashburn are connected

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:55 PM EST2018-02-21 19:55:41 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Investigators believe the same person may have started two recent house fires in Ashburn. A reward is offered for information.

    More >>

    Investigators believe the same person may have started two recent house fires in Ashburn. A reward is offered for information.

    More >>

  • Two charged with Americus murder

    Two charged with Americus murder

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:41 PM EST2018-02-21 19:41:21 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Americus Police Department and the GBI have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.

    More >>

    The Americus Police Department and the GBI have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.

    More >>

  • 2 Brooks Co. men found dead in pond

    2 Brooks Co. men found dead in pond

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-21 19:03:12 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly