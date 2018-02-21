APD looks to identify Target shoplifting suspect

Investigators believe the same person may have started two recent house fires in Ashburn. A reward is offered for information.More >>
Investigators believe the same person may have started two recent house fires in Ashburn. A reward is offered for information.More >>
The Americus Police Department and the GBI have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.More >>
The Americus Police Department and the GBI have taken arrest warrants for two men in a February 17th shooting which left Lynwood Kleckley dead, and Winfred Floyd seriously wounded, and still in the hospital.More >>
Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.More >>
Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office said that two men died Tuesday night.More >>
Now that tax season is in full swing, many residents are looking for tax breaks to beef up their refund or reduce what they owe. Here are four quirky tax breaks you won't believe are real.More >>
Now that tax season is in full swing, many residents are looking for tax breaks to beef up their refund or reduce what they owe. Here are four quirky tax breaks you won't believe are real.More >>
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify a man they say took five Fitbit watches from Target.More >>
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify a man they say took five Fitbit watches from Target.More >>