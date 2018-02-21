APD looks to identify Target shoplifting suspect

According to police, a man came into the store on February 9 shortly after it opened and took 5 Fitbit watches. (Source: APD via Target surveillance footage)

The Albany Police Department is looking to identify a man they say took five Fitbit watches from Target.

According to police, a man came into the store on February 9, shortly after it opened.

He is seen on camera in the electronics section of the store, taking watches off the shelf, and then walking away.

Officials said he left the store without paying for the watches, which are valued at $299.95 each.

He was last seen leaving the parking lot in an older model Ford Crown Victoria with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

