Lt. governor's wife visits South GA

Residents in three South Georgia cities got a special visit from the wife of Georgia's Lieutenant Governor, who is also running for governor.

Nita Cagle, Casey Cagle's wife, spoke to around 30 women Tuesday afternoon at a luncheon in Albany.

The wife of state senator Greg Kirk, Rosalyn Kirk, was Cagle's host.

Cagle said that it was an honor to get meet the women of south Georgia, and to hear some of their concerns.

"I have been honored today to meet numerous women from all walks of life, and hear their concerns, and listen to their heart, and spend time building relationships and friendships with them today," said Mrs. Cagle

Mrs. Cagle also held a breakfast in Cordele, and then went to Tifton for a dinner event.

