VSU, LAMP work to end homelessness

Homelessness has been a focal point in the Valdosta community this year, and one organization hopes to continue to decreasing the homeless population.

Tuesday, the LAMP Homeless Shelter is hosting their annual "Changing Lives" fundraiser dinner at Valdosta State University.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go directly toward assisting the people at LAMP who lack adequate housing.

LAMP is a multifunctional homeless shelter that provides case management, housing placement when available and resource tools that help with state I-D's and birth certificates.

A special feature was the keynote speaker, VSU President Richard Carvajal, who was once homeless himself.

"He's going to speak about how he overcame homelessness to being VSU's tenth president," said LAMP Homeless Shelter Director Felicia Harrington. "We're so excited, we're going to have a lot of festivities in play."

Following President Carvajal's speech, people who received shelter and other resources from LAMP shared their success stories.

