Valdosta parents worry about possible school bus driver strike

Parents in Valdosta react to hearing of a possible school bus driver strike that could take place in days to come, for several reasons.

This comes just a day after Valdosta City School bus drivers held a rally against low wages and what they say is a lack of respect.

"I was told that they may be thinking about going on strike, and if they do that, then our children are going to be in a world of trouble," said one parent who did not want to be identified.

That mom said she will have no way to get her children to school, because depends on bus drivers, to not only transport her children, but also to look out for their best interest when out of her care.

"I don't know how I'll be able to get them there without it. It's very important..."

Another concerned parent spoke out after hearing that a school bus driver strike could be on the horizon.

"I think there should be some kind of resolution to it, because in the end, the children are going to be the ones who suffer.

Valdosta City School District bus drivers rallied together to speak out against what they call intolerable working conditions. A parent who has two children who attend W. G. Nunn Elementary and Valdosta High says without the bus drivers, the kids won't have a way to school.

"It's a 100% help... I really don't have adequate transportation all the time, and it gets them back and forth to school."

This mother says her childrens' bus driver is more than a vehicle operator, she is invested in their well-being.

"They know these children personally, she knows how many children are supposed to be on at this stop and that stop, and these kids come to her if they are hurting.

Bus drivers have made it plain and clear that they feel they're are over-worked and underpaid.

"When a person's happy in their job, that's when they're going to do their best and if you feel like you're being done wrong on your job, you may go to work, but you won't do your best or you may not even show up. You have to make people feel important."

The City School District superintendent plans to meet with drivers Wednesday morning.

"They need to sit down and have some type of resolution and listen to these drivers. They are dearly needed."

On Tuesday, the school district did release a statement in response to the complaints from the drivers:

"Every employee in Valdosta City Schools is valued and appreciated and it is our hope that they each know there is an open door policy anytime they feel the need to be heard."

The meeting was to be held at the Valdosta School District Board of Education office.

