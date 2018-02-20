Lee Co. Fire & EMS train teachers on life-saving kits

May and 39 other teachers at Lee County Primary School received training from Lee County Fire and EMS on emergency bleeding situations. (Source: WALB)

Just days after last week's deadly school shooting in Florida, Lee County Fire and EMS held a 'Stop the Bleed" seminar at Lee County Primary School.

Dozens of teachers got a lesson on how to use life-saving trauma kits on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of teachers got a lesson on how to use life-saving trauma kits on Tuesday afternoon.

Just days after last week's deadly school shooting in Florida, Lee County Fire and EMS held a 'Stop the Bleed" seminar at Lee County Primary School.

They're called tourniquets, common tools for first responders are now being put in the hands of teachers.

"This may become very crucial to that student or that other teacher or something like that, that's what it's all about, it's just giving you another tool to use," said a first responder.

But these kits are more they're just tools, they're lifesavers.

"A gunshot wound or something like that to happen at our school, we would know how to stop the bleeding," said Deanna May.

May and 39 other teachers at Lee County Primary School received training from Lee County Fire and EMS on emergency bleeding situations.

"I felt a sense of relief knowing that we would be prepared if we had an emergency at our school," added May.

It's part of the nationwide 'Stop the Bleed' campaign aimed at putting trauma kits in classrooms.

"You don't want that tourniquet to pop loose," remarked another first responder.

Many in the room only have basic first aid knowledge but nothing compared to this.

"It's very real. It can happen here, it can happen at any of these schools," explained another first responder, which is why Principal Debbie DeVane required all of her staff to get the training.

"It doesn't have to be our school nurse. We don't have to wait on EMS, they can play a big part in this and saving someone else's life," said DeVane.

Lee County School System held a meeting on Friday about the initiative just days after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

"They love these children and they want to keep them safe," said DeVane.

"Every teacher will think through what they can use a shirt, anything we can put our hands on to stop the bleeding," explained May.

Every Lee County public school will get 12 trauma kits thanks to the state.

Principal DeVane said the school will also hold a code red drill practicing for immediate threats to either inside or outside of the facility in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, area law enforcement agencies re-trained officers on life-saving techniques after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

