Fitzgerald man behind bars due to false 911 calls

Dispatchers were able to ping the callers cell phone after recognizing the same number and voice. (Source: WALB)

A man is behind bars in Fitzgerald after making five calls to 911 and reporting false information.

Curtis Daniels, 29, was arrested Monday after he called 911 saying a man was shot behind the Harvey's in Fitzgerald.

All reports were false but Daniels went so far as to give several different names and numbers when the 911 dispatch asked what his name was.

The first call came in Sunday claiming that his girlfriend had been stabbed in the yard of a house.

That call was followed by a call about a wreck with serious injuries.

Fitzgerald Police Department Detective James Tilley Officers responded and there was no wreck or anyone at the location he described.

"All these services had been called out and taken away from something that potentially could've been needed," said James Tilley, Fitzgerald Police Department Detective.

Nearly an hour later, another call came in about a fire.

Caller: My apartment's on fire right now.

Dispatcher: The apartments on fire right now?

When asked about his name, the man gave different names each time.

The calls continued to come in.

Dispatcher: The kitchen is on fire?

Caller: Yeah.

An hour later:

Caller: Someone got shot on West Pine St.

Dispatcher: Someone got shot on West Pine Street? Where on West Pine Street?

Caller: Behind Harvey's.

The last call was made Monday afternoon but dispatch had caught on to the same number calling and recognized his voice.

Law enforcement was able to ping his cell phone during the last call and picked up Daniels about a block away from Harvey's.

Daniels denied making the calls.

Officials want this to be used as an example that the 911 call center is strictly for emergencies only.

"Falsely reporting a crime or to be playing on a phone or to think it's funny, it certainly isn't. Not only does it put officers or EMS personnel or fire or someone else at risk trying to respond to a location to an emergency. It also ties up a line or the capabilities for someone who might actually have an emergency," said Tilley.

Daniels was arrested on charges of false reporting of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

He's being held at the Ben Hill Jail.

