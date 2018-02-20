Two East Albany gas stations to re-open

Both stores have recently gotten approval by Code Enforcement to be rebuilt after undergoing environmental tests. (Source: WALB)

County Commissioner Anthony Jones said he's received numerous complaints from residents saying both have turned into eyesores. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County leader said the two convenience stores in East Albany that were destroyed by last year's deadly tornado will soon re-open.

For more than a year, the former BP at the intersection of Mock and Moultrie Roads and the privately owned gas station and convenience store at the corner of U.S. 19 and Holley Drive have been boarded up.

But Tuesday, he said both stores have recently received approval by Code Enforcement to be rebuilt after undergoing environmental tests.

"Both of these are going to be up and going again and that's going to be a great thing, especially for all the people who are coming from the Marine Base and just traveling to and from Moultrie and all around who stop in and pick up snacks and so forth," said Jones.

Jones said both stores will have to be demolished and hopefully, they'll re-open in the next three to six months.

