Good Samaritans try to rescue Albany woman from house fire

Several good Samaritans tried to rescue an Albany woman from her house fire on Monday night.

Nikolia Coleman and a few others jumped into quick action to try to save Debra Lynn Watson, 67.

They spotted her quadruplex apartment in the 1500 block of Dawson Road on fire just after 10 p.m.

Coleman explained he was sitting in his living room when he heard glass shatter from next door.

"My reaction was to try to kick the door in because the door was locked, you know what I'm saying. So me and a couple of other people had a water hose and we put the fire out and until the fire department came," said Coleman.

Coleman said this was the first time he's been in that situation, but he would not hesitate again for someone else in need.

Officials said Watson died of natural causes at some point during the night while smoking a cigarette. After she died, the cigarette fell to the couch, starting the fire.

