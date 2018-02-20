Streaks, records and rankings take backseat to focus for Blazers basketball

The last time the ranked Valdosta State Men's Basketball team lost you might of just started your Christmas shopping. It was back in early December.

Now, that same squad is ranked, has clinched a regular season title and is preparing to play its last game before the conference tournament.

The Blazers have marked an 18 game win streak, 25-2 record and a number 8 rank in NCAA Division 2, but head coach Mike Helfer is focused on one thing.

"SRR. No streaks, records or rankings talk," Helfer said. "The rankings are always nice because its recognition of what you've done, but we don't really talk about it."

Instead, the discussion is solely about the next forty minutes the Blazers will spend on the court.

"They have bought into what you're doing and how you're doing it and make the appropriate adjustments," Helfer said. "I probably have the most coachable group that I've had in a long, long time."

It's a squad that has now clinched the regular season title.

"I feel confident when the team feels confident because I know we're going to play well," VSU top scorer Beau Justice said. "I contribute to that at times, but just as a whole, how we're playing is excellent right now."

Adding to that are more late season honors. Jimmy Kodet was named GSC Player of the Week , heading into the final game of the season.

"Don't want to be scared, you don't want to be timid, you want to play with that confidence going into something like that," Kodet said. "It's going to be a good match up."

That's a fact the Blazers learned the hard way. West Florida, which they'll play this week, was one of their two losses earlier in the season.

"This team doesn't like to lose," Kodet said. "So, we've got that in the back of our minds."

A train of thought that will also benefit them throughout the playoffs.

Valdosta State will take on West Florida Thursday at 8 p.m. at the VSU Complex.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.