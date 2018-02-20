Lady Cats not satisfied with just breaking region drought

The Lady Wildcats basketball team has already delivered something Valdosta High hasn't seen in a while, a region title, but they're planning on doing all it takes to bring home even more honors.

The Valdosta girl's basketball team made it to the sweet sixteen of the state tournament with a 59-42 win over Richmond Hill last week.

Head Coach Edward Wilcox says this week the team is fine tuning, working on fast-break play and other offensive sets.

The last time the team won a region title was in 2001.

So, the new achievement paired with a recent streak of wins has the team confident heading into this weeks match up against Greenbriar.

"Now, its about just sinking or swimming," said senior guard and co-region player of the year Asia Harrison. "If we lose, we go home. If we keep playing and do something special. Since the beginning of the season, everybody thought we could do something special, but I feel like right now, we represent more than ourselves."

"I respect all opponents that we play," said Wilcox during Wednesday's practice. "Whether they look good on film or whether they look excellent on film. We have to always respect them and give them that respect that they're do."

Valdosta will host Greenbriar Wednesday night at home.

If they come out on top, they will advance to the elite 8 to play the winner of Douglas County and Pope.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.