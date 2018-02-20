Filling up fast: Atlanta Airport tweets flight to 'Black Panther' kingdom

The Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport had some fun offering a flight to Wakanda on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

If you're looking to book a vacation, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is offer flights to the mythical Kingdom of Wakanda featured in the box office hit "Black Panther".

According to the airport's Twitter page, you need to hurry up and book your seat.

The airport said the long flight to the East African Kingdom of Wakanda will also feature plenty of in-flight entertainment.

Actress and "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o even had some suggestions for what the flight should offer as far as entertainment goes.

Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T’Challa’s Angels, M’Baku To The Future, Shuri’s Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W’Kabi In The Woods...? — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 20, 2018

Hartsfield-Jackson was completely on board with her ideas but wanted to include some music as well.

We've gotta have some music on the in-flight entertainment too. Now streaming: Killmonger Me Softly, T'Challa Back Girl, M'Baku That Thang Up, Straight Outta Wakanda, N'Jadaka Said Knock You Out. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

And Hartsfield-Jackson said seating is free!

Although you can't actually fly to Wakanda, many people seemed to enjoy the playfulness the airport offered up on Twitter.

The original tweet has been retweeted over 9,000 times and has received more than 20,000 likes.

