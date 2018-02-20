Filling up fast: Atlanta Airport tweets flight to 'Black Panther - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Filling up fast: Atlanta Airport tweets flight to 'Black Panther' kingdom

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
The Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport had some fun offering a flight to Wakanda on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) The Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport had some fun offering a flight to Wakanda on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
ATLANTA, GA (WALB) -

If you're looking to book a vacation, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is offer flights to the mythical Kingdom of Wakanda featured in the box office hit "Black Panther". 

According to the airport's Twitter page, you need to hurry up and book your seat.

The airport said the long flight to the East African Kingdom of Wakanda will also feature plenty of in-flight entertainment.

Actress and "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o even had some suggestions for what the flight should offer as far as entertainment goes.

Hartsfield-Jackson was completely on board with her ideas but wanted to include some music as well.

And Hartsfield-Jackson said seating is free!

Although you can't actually fly to Wakanda, many people seemed to enjoy the playfulness the airport offered up on Twitter.

The original tweet has been retweeted over 9,000 times and has received more than 20,000 likes.

