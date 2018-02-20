Downs introduced as Westover's new leader

Westover High was promised one thing about its next football coach, and that was he'd be a winner.

Patriots nation got to meet the man tabbed for the job Tuesday night.

Olten Downs was introduced at Westover High School this evening.

Dozens came to the meet and greet to get a feel for the man behind the extensive resume.

His list of accomplishments include a Georgia state championship both as a coach (Creekside 2013) and as a player (Shaw 2000).

He's fresh off Georgia Southern University's coaching staff, and spent the previous two seasons on staff at the University of Georgia.

Downs is bringing lessons learned from the collegiate level with him to Albany.

"I kind of felt, if I would've knew this, or if I would've done this it could've been a game I would've won or a situation I would've done differently, but as we get older you learn different things," said Downs.

"I miss Friday night lights, I felt if I had another opportunity at the right place I would take it, and I felt this was the right place for me to make a change."

Downs is replacing current athletics director Octavia Jones, the man responsible for the Patriots lone region championship in program history.

The patriots are coming off a (4-6) season.

