DCSS looks to update instructional practices

The Dougherty County School System is changing the way it's teaching students and it's bringing in outside help to make it happen.

The school system hired a consultant to try to keep teachers, administrators and other staff on the same learning page.

Dr. Donyall Dickey has helped school districts throughout the state with overall improvements. Now he's here in Dougherty County.

Dickey started his work in Albany this week.

On Tuesday Dickey held one of several workshops for administrators and district office personnel.

Associate Superintendent of Schools for Academic Services Dr. Ufot Inyang helped bring Dickey to Dougherty County.

He said one of the goals of the school system this year was to have a coherent instructional practice in place by the end of the year.

"In the past, there were different practices in our schools. Teachers had different standings as to what quality instruction should look like. So this is kind of a re-calibration, a different trajectory, sort of taking the school district in a different direction," explained Inyang.

Dr. Dickey will be meeting with everyone in the district over the next few months.

School system leadership will also be following up with teachers and administrators.

While change won't happen overnight, Inyang said people should expect to see a shift soon.

