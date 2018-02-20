Herrell comes from behind to win Ed Everett Classic at Doublegate

Doublegate Country Club pro Glen Herrell entered the final round down four strokes in this week's Georgia PGA Senior event.

He shot one of his best rounds ever 65 (-7) to finish 8-under in the tournament at the home course for the comeback victory.

Herrell edged out last year's winner James Mason by who had the lead coming into this mornings tee.

The 2-day tournament wrapped up around 1 Tuesday afternoon at Doublegate.

This was the 2nd stop on the Georgia PGA Senior Tour, and Herrell's first victory of the 2018 season.

The Ed Everett Classic was named after Doublegate's former pro, who retired last January.

That made the win twice as sweet for Herrell who worked under Everett for eight years.

"It's very important, especially with (Ed Everett's) name on the trophy," said Herrell.

"We had a few more players this year than we had last year, so I'd say it's a success. And the compliments on the golf course from everybody who came in from out of town has been positive."

Herrell avenged last year's runner-up finish when he fell to Mason in a playoff.

