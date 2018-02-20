Lee Co. deputies train on how to 'Stop the Bleed'

Lee County Sheriff deputies trained on how to use tourniquets (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday, area law enforcement agencies re-trained officers on life-saving techniques after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Tourniquets can save lives, that was the message given by Lee County emergency officials.

The Lee County Fire and EMS trained Lee County deputies on how to prevent deaths caused by uncontrollable bleeding.

Last year, the Georgia Trauma Commission partnered with several other organizations to start the Stop the Bleed program in the state.

It's meant to put life-saving techniques into the hands of people. Kyle Lentz with Lee County Fire and EMS said the county has been doing this type of training for a while now.

"This is not something new for us. We've been doing this since 2009. The school shooting is in front of the news right now and this is something we've been working on since October," explained Lentz.

Every Lee County public school will receive 12 trauma kits thanks to the state.

Each kit includes a tourniquet, wound packing material and gloves.

The kit will be used before Lee County Fire and EMS arrives on scene.

