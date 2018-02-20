New splash park coming to Chehaw

It will be next to the playground in the park. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw will be getting a new splash park soon. (Source: WALB)

There will soon be a new way to take a break from the summer heat in Albany.

Chehaw Park announced plans for a splash park this week.

Park officials said the first phase should be ready by the end of the summer.

It will be next to the playground in the park.

The first phase will cost about $250,000, which comes from SPLOST VII funds.

The next phase will feature different title buckets. The park is looking to get funding from the community for those additions.

"We are always looking for new and exciting things to do, but this is something the community has asked for. They want this, they need this and we are happy to make it happen," said Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette.

So how many kids will be able to enjoy the water at once?

Park officials said the splash park should be even larger than the one in River Front Park in Albany.

