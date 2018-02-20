Coming soon: New Chick-fil-A to open in Albany

Albany is getting a new Chick-fil-A (Source: Chick-fil-A at Albany Square's Facebook page)

Albany is getting another Chick-fil-A restaurant, and this one will have an indoor dining area!

According to the Facebook page of the Chick-fil-A at Albany Square, the new restaurant will be located at the old Sears Auto Repair location off of Dawson Road.

The 'Big Reveal' video also says the restaurant will feature an indoor playground and have ample parking.

The video does not say when the new restaurant will open.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.