Thomas Co. woman helps solve two burglary cases

Diane Singletary is being credited with help solving two Thomas County burglaries. (Source: WALB)

A Thomas County woman is being recognized after sheriff's deputies said she helped crack not one but two burglary cases.

Diane Singletary was able to provide Thomas County investigators the make, model and license plate number of a vehicle she saw at her mother's house.

Deputies were able to arrest Robert Wohlford and Roberson Lance in connection to that burglary and one that occurred on Friday at a Salem Road residence.

Thomas County Sheriff's Office officials said witnesses often recount detailed descriptions of suspects but not license plates, which in this case was what helped get the two suspects behind bars.

"It's tough to get three letters and four numbers on there correct. It's so rare you get a full description the way we got it," said Public Information Officer Steve Jones.

According to officials, the Wohlford and Lance have been charged with two counts of burglary.

The sheriff's office is looking to recover tools that were stolen in the burglary on Friday.

If you bought any tools from the two men, they are not looking to press charges but would like to hear from you.

