Thomas Co. couple arrested by GBI in elderly exploitation case

A Thomas County couple is facing charges in a possible elderly exploitation case.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested LaRoy and Eunice Scruggs this week.

According to the GBI, the two stole money from an elderly family member who resides in Thomas County.

The GBI said currently, the amount of money taken is around $85,000, but agents said this is a fluid number and could change as they continue the investigation.

Eunice is facing charges of exploitation of a disabled adult and false swearing. She was arrested on Friday.

LaRoy, who was arrested Monday night, is facing a charge of exploitation of a disabled adult.

