Police need help identifying Target shoplifting suspect

Police need your help identifying a man who stole a pair of headphones from Target on Dawson Road.

According to reports, the loss and prevention officer watched a man walk into the electronics department and take a pair of headphones. Then, he went into the baby department, took the headphones out of the box and put them inside his jacket.

The loss and prevention officer said he attempted to stop the man, but they got into a fight and he let him go.

The man was wearing camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a red shirt and gray shoes.

The man got into a red Ford Escape and left. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

