Police need help identifying Target shoplifting suspect

There will soon be a new way to take a break from the summer heat in Albany.More >>
The state fire marshal has ruled an early Monday morning house fire in Ashburn an arson.More >>
After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire.More >>
Albany is getting another Chick-fil-A restaurant, and this one will have an indoor dining area!More >>
A Thomas County couple is facing charges in a possible elderly exploitation case.More >>
