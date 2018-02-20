Thomas Co. man arrested after leading drug squad agents on chase

A man is now in custody after deputies said he led drug squad agents on a chase in Thomas County Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

A man is now in custody after deputies said he led drug squad agents on a chase in Thomas County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the Shop N Go gas station on Gordon Avenue.

Drug squad agents said he sold drugs to an undercover officer near Smith Avenue a short time before the chase.

Right now, it isn't clear what the man's name is or what charges he will be facing.

"We had a gentleman sell a half ounce of meth to an undercover agent. We tried to take him into custody after he did the transaction, he took off running, we lost sight of him for a minute. An officer saw him running down South Street where we continued to try to chase him. And we apprehended him under a house near Wright Street and Bartow," said Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill.

Drug squad agents are also working to recover the gun they believe the man had during the time of the incident.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.