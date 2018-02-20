Trump administration proposes 'America's Harvest Box' for SNAP recipients

Food disparity is a struggle for over 1.5 million Georgians every year. (Source:WALB)

Over 81 percent of American families turn to supplement programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ensure healthy food makes it to the table every night.

But a new proposal could mean big changes for 16.4 million households across the country.

President Donald Trump's administration rolled out what they are calling a bold, innovative approach to providing food to people who need assistance feeding themselves and their families.

Under this proposal, households receiving $90 per month or more in benefits would receive a package of food.

Leaders in Washington said it will be 100 percent US grown and produced food.

"What we are hearing is that USDA and the administration are comparing it to something we already do, called the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, CSFP, which is geared toward seniors. It's pasta and cereal, shelf-stable milk, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and meat," explained Second Harvest of South Georgia Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall.

This proposal is expected to save $129 billion dollars over the next 10 years.

Critics in Washington are concerned about the logistics of operating such a large-scale effort of packing, shipping or distributing the boxes that could weigh close to 30 pounds.

Second Harvest of South Georgia runs a similar operation for their senior food boxes, which is also a federal program.

With 10 people working, it takes them an average of 200 hours per month to pack around 1200 boxes, that does not include the time needed to unload the food and distribute the packages.

"Some months you may have salmon or you might have beef stew, some months you might have pasta or oatmeal. The standard is basically the same, you are going to have fruits, vegetables, milk and grains," said McCall.

According to the proposal, states will be given the freedom to decide how to get the boxes to participants of the SNAP program. They can use partnerships, warehouses or delivery services to do so.

President Trump's budget needs to get at least 60 votes in the Senate to pass.

