Sylvester Police Department gets a new chief

Kenneth Washington, a 42 year veteran in law enforcement, was sworn in Monday night. (Source: Reya Pearson Photography)

Sylvester has a new police chief. (Source: Reya Pearson Photography)

A familiar face is taking over the as police chief in Sylvester.

Kenneth Washington, a 42 year veteran in law enforcement, was sworn in Monday night.

Washington stepped up to fill the vacancy left behind by Anson Evans.

According to Mayor Bill Yearta, Evans quit last week after less than a year on the job.

Washington is in good spirits about rejoining the force. He turned to social media Tuesday afternoon saying:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.