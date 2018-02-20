Police search for persons of interest in Albany car break-ins

Investigators said five vehicles were broken into at the hotel on February 6. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police need help identifying two persons of interest after vehicles were broken into at the Hilton Garden Inn earlier this month. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Albany police have released photos of two persons of interest in a string of car break-ins at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Front Street.

Investigators said five vehicles were broken into at the hotel on February 6.

It was the second time in less than a week criminals targeted a hotel parking lot.

MORE: APD sees uptick in car break-ins and burglaries

Now, police need the public's help identifying the men in the photos.

If you have any information on them, you're asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.