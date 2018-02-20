Ashburn house fire ruled arson, person of interest being questioned

Officials are searching for a person of interest after an Ashburn fire was determined to be arson. (Source: Ashburn Police Department's Facebook page)

The state fire marshal has ruled an early Monday morning house fire in Ashburn an arson.

A person of interest has been taken in for questioning.

According to Georgia Fire Marshal's Public Information Officer Glenn Allen, William and Susan Rochfort were home at the time of the fire but made it out without injury.

Allen said flammable liquid that was thrown through the window was what started the blaze.

According to the Ashburn Police Department's Facebook page, police, Ashburn Fire and Rescue, Turner County Fire and Rescue and Turner County EMS responded to a fire in the 300 block of East College Avenue around 1 a.m.

The Ashburn Fire Chief Jamie Turner said they called in the Georgia Fire Marshal's Office to investigate. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators determined it was arson.

Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.