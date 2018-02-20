Round 1: GISA basketball state tournament - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Round 1: GISA basketball state tournament

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
The Georgia Independent School Association opens postseason play Tuesday night with girls games, and Wednesday night for the boys. Here are the pairings for area teams in the first round: 

Tuesday

Girls AAA

  • (3) Southland vs. (2) Bulloch @ Holy Spirit Prep 5:30
  • (4) Trinity Chr-Dublibn @ (1) Tiftarea 7:00
  • (4) Deerfield-Windsor @ (1) Pinewood Christian 7:00
  • (3) Frederica vs. (2) Brookwood @ Westminster 5:30

Girls AA 

  • (3) Crisp vs. (2) Citizens Christian @ Oak Mountain Acamdemy 5:30
  • (4) FPCA @ (1) Westwood 7:00
  • (4) Southwest Georgia @ (1) Robert Toombs 7:00
  • (3) Twiggs vs. (2) Terrell @ Brentwood Academy 5:30

Wednesday

Boys AAA

  • (3) Southland vs. (2) Frederica @ Holy Spirit Prep 5:30
  • (4) Edmund Burke @ (1) Deerfield-Windsor 7:00
  • (3) Pinewood Christian vs. (2) Valwood @ John Milledge 5:30
     

Boys AA

  • (3) Southwest Georgia vs. (2) Memorial Day @ Dominion Christian 5:30
  • (4) FPCa @ (1) Crisp 7:00
  • (4) Westwood @ (1) Citizens Christian 7:00
  • (3) Robert Toombs vs. (2) Terrell @ Briarwood 5:30

Round 2 commences Friday and Saturday. Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus will play host to some of the TBD games.

