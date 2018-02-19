Tifton council updates building and zoning regulations

A 30-day moratorium has been lifted by the city of Tifton for residential building. (Source: WALB)

A 30-day moratorium has been lifted by the city of Tifton for residential building.

For the last 30 days, the city council has been updating regulations for base zoning, building locations, and lot areas and width for residential development.

Officials said the old data was outdated with current requirements in place since 2011 before the city and county split into their own zoning committees.

Houston Schultz, the director of environmental management, said these changes were made because the city noticed some inconsistencies in the regulations.

These changes will now mirror what the county zoning regulations are and will make things more uniform for builders and developers to construct residential buildings.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.