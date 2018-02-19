Tifton City Council votes to defund airport

After an in-depth discussion at Monday night's Tifton City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to stop funding the Henry Tift Myers Municipal Airport for the upcoming year. (Source: WALB)

In the past, the airport has received $50,000 from both the city and the county each year.

After looking into the financials of the airport from 2015 to the present, the council decided it was best to end the agreement. One commissioner said the citizens of Tifton shouldn't be required to pay twice for the same entity.

The current memorandum states that the city has to give the airport a four-month notice if any changes or termination of the memorandum should take place.

"It's about efficiency in the government," said Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski. "No one has done anything wrong but we just need to make sure we make the smart decisions on behalf of the city of Tifton and how the money is being spent."

The airport will still receive funding from the Tift County Development Authority.

