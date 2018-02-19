Woman found dead during Albany fire died of natural causes

After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire. (Source: WALB)

According to officials with the Albany Fire Department, Debra Lynn Watson, 67, died of natural causes at some point during the night while smoking a cigarette.

Officials said after she died, the cigarette fell to the couch, starting the fire.

Albany fire crews responded to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Dawson Road just after 10 p.m.

According to firefighters, there wasn't extensive damage to the quadruplex apartment where the fire started.

Fire officials said this was because the woman's neighbors used a garden hose to try to combat the fire through a side window.

