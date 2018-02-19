Woman found dead during Albany fire died of natural causes

After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire.More >>
"I'm always honored but more importantly I'm humbled that folks would honor me for doing the nation's business," said Major General Retired, Alfred Flowers. History-maker Major General Retired Alfred Flowers has been in South Georgia this weekend.More >>
For the last 30 days, the city council has been updating regulations for base zoning, building locations, and lot areas and width for residential development.More >>
The Tifton City Council voted unanimously to stop funding the Henry Tift Myers Municipal Airport for the upcoming year.More >>
A little girl from Southern Illinois is using her talents to inspire first responders in Dawson.More >>
