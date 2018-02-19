Woman found dead during Albany fire died of natural causes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman found dead during Albany fire died of natural causes

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire.  (Source: WALB) After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire.  (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire. 

According to officials with the Albany Fire Department, Debra Lynn Watson, 67, died of natural causes at some point during the night while smoking a cigarette.

Officials said after she died, the cigarette fell to the couch, starting the fire.

Albany fire crews responded to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Dawson Road just after 10 p.m.

According to firefighters, there wasn't extensive damage to the quadruplex apartment where the fire started.

Fire officials said this was because the woman's neighbors used a garden hose to try to combat the fire through a side window.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Woman found dead during Albany fire died of natural causes

    Woman found dead during Albany fire died of natural causes

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-20 19:03:15 GMT
    After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire.  (Source: WALB)After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire.  (Source: WALB)

    After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire. 

    More >>

    After an investigation overnight Monday, fire officials have concluded that the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Albany actually died before the fire. 

    More >>

  • Black History program honors history maker

    Black History program honors history maker

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-02-20 16:09:20 GMT

    "I'm always honored but more importantly I'm humbled that folks would honor me for doing the nation's business," said Major General Retired, Alfred Flowers. History-maker Major General Retired Alfred Flowers has been in South Georgia this weekend. 

    More >>

    "I'm always honored but more importantly I'm humbled that folks would honor me for doing the nation's business," said Major General Retired, Alfred Flowers. History-maker Major General Retired Alfred Flowers has been in South Georgia this weekend. 

    More >>

  • Tifton council updates building and zoning regulations

    Tifton council updates building and zoning regulations

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-02-20 05:02:20 GMT
    A 30-day moratorium has been lifted by the city of Tifton for residential building. (Source: WALB)A 30-day moratorium has been lifted by the city of Tifton for residential building. (Source: WALB)

    For the last 30 days, the city council has been updating regulations for base zoning, building locations, and lot areas and width for residential development.

    More >>

    For the last 30 days, the city council has been updating regulations for base zoning, building locations, and lot areas and width for residential development.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly