UPDATE: Victim named in deadly Albany house fire

A woman was killed in an Albany fire Monday night. (Source: WALB)

A woman died after a house fire on Dawson Road Monday night, according to Albany police.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Debra Lynn Watson, 67, died from smoke and soot inhalation.

Albany fire crews responded to the scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Dawson Road just after 10 p.m.

According to firefighters, there wasn't extensive damage to the quadruplex apartment where the fire started.

Fowler believes the fire was smoking-related.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.