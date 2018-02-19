Paving project begins in Thomasville

On Monday, Thomasville kicked off it's paving project (Source: WALB)

Construction kicked off Monday for a paving project in Thomasville that will improve 12 streets.

City engineers said drivers might run into lane closures and temporary detours during the week.

Streets on the list to be paved are Blackshear, Dawson, Bennett, Stevens, Jefferson, Ayries, Lansing, Carroll, Old Albany, Fairways, and Mimosa streets.

Crews anticipate being able to pave up to three streets per day.

"We have the streets within the city scored as in terms of the condition of the roadway and are going down that list starting with those in the worst condition, grouping those where we have the money into the annual resurfacing program," said Assistant City Engineer Wayne Newsome.

Paving is expected to continue through Friday.

