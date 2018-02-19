Dozens celebrate Presidents Day with Jimmy Carter in Plains

Jerry Hudson and family drove two hours to see President Carter.

Former President Jimmy Carter talked to dozens at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site on Presidents Day. (Source: WALB)

President Jimmy Carter spoke to students and families on Monday at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

For the first time, he wasn't joined by his wife, Rosalyn Carter, who had surgery over the weekend.

However, Carter did say during Monday's presentation that his wife was doing well and should return home next week.

The former first lady had surgery in Atlanta to remove scar tissue from her small intestine.

The auditorium was still filled with people from across the state, and they simulcasted the presentation in other areas as far as Texas.

Carter talked about not compromising his faith and his fight for women's rights during his tenure.

Even with his wife not being there, organizers said he said, "The show must go on."

With dozens in the room, Carter told the human side of his time as president and the issues he faced.

"He emphasizes a lot of things that we don't. Number one being compassionate, something we have failed, or are failing to be compassionate towards each other," said attendee Jerry Hudson.

Hudson and his family traveled two hours just to hear Carter speak.

"President Carter is a major influence to our faith. I think most people think of him as a politician, former president, former governor, but more than that he's been an inspiration significantly in both my faith walk and my family's faith walk," explained Hudson.

At the end of Carter's presentation, students were able to ask the former president questions.

One student asked what felt better, winning the Nobel Peace Prize or winning as President.

He said both were honorable but it was this past Sunday that gave him the greatest feeling, and that was hearing his wife was going to live.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.