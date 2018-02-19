Albany Fire Department to get new aerial ladder trucks

A major fire in downtown Albany last month was contained thanks to some specialized equipment, and city leaders will be spending $2 million purchasing replacements.

When the old Albany Theatre burned, adjacent structures along Jackson Street were protected from major damage because of two aerial ladder fire trucks.

The ladders were extended approximately 80-feet, less than their 110-foot maximum, giving firefighters an advantage.

"It is necessary for us to have that height advantage, to be able to put the stream of water in the proper place to strategically extinguish the fire. In that particular instance (the old Albany Theatre fire), being able to get two different vantage points with the aerial devices that we did, allowed us to save a large amount of businesses in the area," said Interim Battalion Chief for the Albany Fire Department Wesley Wells.

The Albany Fire Department will replace two of their aerial ladder trucks with new trucks. One of the current trucks will be kept as a back-up.

Wells said that ideally, these trucks need to be replaced on a 10 to 15-year cycle.

