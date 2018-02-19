Students skate to raise funds for Mission Change of Albany

LaDonna Urick is an organizer with Mission Change.

Stardust 2 Skate Center partnered with Mission Change of Albany to support its mission in serving food insecure families.

Dougherty County students spent Monday at Stardust 2 Skate Center in Albany, skating for a cause.

The fundraiser helped Mission Change of Albany in its efforts to serve children and families in the community.

Admission proceeds will buy food for students who do not have food on the weekend.

The skating rink partnered with the Dougherty County School System on the project, helping spread the word about the event to students and families.

"Today is all about giving back through Presidents Day and every time a skater comes in, a portion of those proceeds goes to Mission Change to help us with our families and children within the school system and community who are food insecure," said Organizer LaDonna Urick.

Mission Change serves food-insecure families throughout the city.

Organizers said that some of the money raised will be used for Dougherty County students who are hungry.

Staff at Stardust 2 Skate Center reached out to Mission Change to support the mission.

Every Friday at Turner Elementary a child will get a bag of food that will last until Monday.

To support Mission Change of Albany, visit its website here.

