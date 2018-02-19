Valdosta police issue reminder to residents to lock their vehicles

The Valdosta Police Department is reminding people to lock their car doors. (Source: WALB)

A handful of vehicle thefts and break-ins in Valdosta this year has police sending out a reminder to community members that should be practiced every time you exit your vehicle.

The Valdosta Police Department said the most recent auto theft occurred this past Saturday in the 900 block of Clifton Drive where a Dodge sedan was taken.

VPD said that under no circumstances should people leave keys in their cars, even if they are running into a store for just a moment.

They also said you should take all personal belongings in the house, especially weapons.

"People get complacent and forget," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "Take your property out of your vehicle that's of any value, especially firearms, purses, wallets, cellular telephones, laptops, take all of that stuff out of your vehicle."

Valdosta experienced roughly 600 vehicle break-ins last year.

VPD said that by simply remembering to do these things will decrease that break-in number tremendously.

